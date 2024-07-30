Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Declines By 23.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6762 per share. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.