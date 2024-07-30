Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Declines By 23.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $26.18.
AGNC Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6762 per share. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.
Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.