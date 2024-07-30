Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Rises By 29.9%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

ALBKY opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.