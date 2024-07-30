Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Drops By 19.5%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.4 days.

AMG Critical Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMVMF stock remained flat at $16.33 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. AMG Critical Materials has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $54.00.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

