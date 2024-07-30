Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Drops By 19.2%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 972,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. 21,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,704. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.97 million, a PE ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Anterix had a negative net margin of 217.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $531,843.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anterix by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.