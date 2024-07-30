Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Drops By 17.6%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
ARBK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 545,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.90.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 4,172.69% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
