Short Interest in Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Rises By 11.3%

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Audinate Group Stock Performance

Shares of AUDGF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Audinate Group has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Audinate Group Company Profile

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

