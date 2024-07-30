Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Declines By 18.0%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Aware Price Performance
AWRE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 167,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,055. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
