Short Interest in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Increases By 10.1%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRZE. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,184. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Braze by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

