Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Expands By 47.1%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In other news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,072.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 14,881 shares of company stock valued at $256,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth $82,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $10,532,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,541. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.