Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Grows By 26.1%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Criteo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 211,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $46.33.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Criteo

In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock worth $1,616,411 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Criteo by 67.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Criteo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Criteo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

