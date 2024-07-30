Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Increases By 26.4%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 909,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CS Disco Trading Up 1.0 %

CS Disco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,467,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

