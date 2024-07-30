Short Interest in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Grows By 25.9%

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GENK. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENK. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 19,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.30 million and a PE ratio of 45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

