Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Increases By 23.5%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,465,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

