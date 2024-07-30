Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Expands By 24.8%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Group

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason W. Reese acquired 24,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,221.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,695.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 20,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,958,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $91,828 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,914. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.