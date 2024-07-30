Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Grows By 42.4%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 174,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,997.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,525,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,016,108.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 177,325 shares of company stock worth $2,539,833. Company insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Greenwich LifeSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

