Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Grows By 23.1%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 376,000 shares. Currently, 54.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IVP traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 863,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ahmed Alomari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

