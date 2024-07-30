Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Grows By 23.1%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 376,000 shares. Currently, 54.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ IVP traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 863,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile
Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.
