Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Decreases By 35.3%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,834. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,500,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares during the period.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.