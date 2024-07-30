Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Grows By 7.5%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

JTC Price Performance

Shares of JTCPF opened at C$13.44 on Tuesday. JTC has a 1 year low of C$7.68 and a 1 year high of C$13.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.83.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

