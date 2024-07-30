Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Expands By 11.1%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKKUF opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Kakaku.com has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

