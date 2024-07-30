Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Declines By 18.9%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MGO Global Stock Performance

Shares of MGOL traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 123,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,433. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 7.26. MGO Global has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. MGO Global had a negative return on equity of 420.67% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

