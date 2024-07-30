Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Decreases By 17.1%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,371. The company has a market cap of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

