Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Increases By 19.5%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSADY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.50. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

