Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Increases By 22.3%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Nomura Price Performance
NMR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
