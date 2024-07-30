Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Increases By 22.3%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Nomura Price Performance

NMR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

About Nomura

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 32.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Nomura by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 233,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Nomura by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Nomura by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.