Short Interest in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Declines By 17.9%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 21,898,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

