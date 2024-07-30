Short Interest in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Expands By 47.7%

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,219.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Enterprise Stock Down 2.1 %

SLE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,286. Super League Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.18. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 228.35% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super League Enterprise

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.