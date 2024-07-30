Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Drops By 19.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.75. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

