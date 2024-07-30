Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $36,259.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $698,858.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,688 over the last 90 days. 11.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

