Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

