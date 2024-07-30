Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

