Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 7,531 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 1.4 %

MEG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. 184,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,255. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.