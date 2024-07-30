Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. 7,054,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,851,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $67.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

