Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 26,919 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.54% of OLO worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OLO by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OLO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,638. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Insider Activity at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $46,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,697.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798. 39.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OLO

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.