Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 37,376 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.23% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,816,830.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $886,642. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWST stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 454,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,335. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

