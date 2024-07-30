Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $21.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $786.33. 2,621,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $870.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $446.89 and a 12-month high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

