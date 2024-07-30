Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $138.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

