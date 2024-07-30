Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.40% of nCino worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in nCino by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in nCino by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. 152,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,001. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -106.67, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $12,128,734.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,786,478 shares in the company, valued at $622,959,610.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,881,319 shares of company stock worth $153,451,448 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

