Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $15.20 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $99.21. 848,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $123.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.