Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. 4,179,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,631,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

