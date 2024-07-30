Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Transcat by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Transcat by 13.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNS. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $16.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. 51,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,173. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Transcat had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

