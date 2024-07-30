Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,909,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,026,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.98% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $18,954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 739,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 336,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 378,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,785. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

