Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 143,385 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arteris by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Arteris by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 87,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $71,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $71,887.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,042 shares in the company, valued at $517,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,075 shares of company stock valued at $749,621 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIP

Arteris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.