Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 8,247 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,228,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after buying an additional 80,639 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,807. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

