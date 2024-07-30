Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CSW Industrials worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 38.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSWI

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $304.20.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.