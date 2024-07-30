Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

