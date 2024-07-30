Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,146. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

