SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $308,792.28 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $308,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 382,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,239. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

