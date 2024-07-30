Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.06

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 154505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDHC. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth $120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $9,652,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.