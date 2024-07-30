SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
SOFI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 68,080,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,846,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.