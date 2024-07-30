Sonoco Products (SON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 95,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.