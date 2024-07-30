Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 42,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 27,545 shares.The stock last traded at $52.20 and had previously closed at $50.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $602.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.