S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $489.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,013. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $498.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $153.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.01.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

